Fresh Air Weekend: Comic Mo Amer; Cold case investigator Paul Holes

Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series: Amer grew up in Kuwait, where he enjoyed a comfortable life — until he was 9, and the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the U.S. in 1991. His new series is Mo.

Elegant film 'Three Minutes' shows Polish town before it was erased by the Holocaust: Bianca Stigter's documentary, Three Minutes: A Lengthening, brings the past to life with an almost archaeological gaze.

After a career of cracking cold cases, investigator Paul Holes opens up: Holes spent more than 20 years investigating crimes in California and played a critical role in identifying Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. as the so-called Golden State Killer. His new book is Unmasked.

