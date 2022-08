The new climate bill raises the tax credits on solar panels to 30%, which means millions of Americans could be motivated to get them for their home.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Vikram Aggarwal, CEO and founder of EnergySage, an online solar marketplace.

