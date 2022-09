Host Fiona Ritchie features music from Jenny Sturgeon's album inspired by The Living Mountain, the masterpiece of nature writing by Nan Shepherd (1893-1991), which was hailed by The Guardian newspaper as "the finest book ever written on nature and landscape in Britain." Additional artists featured with their nature inspired music include Dougie and Jamie MacLean, Karine Polwart, and Téada.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.