Frank Shorter reflects on winning the Olympic Marathon, 50 years after Munich massacre

On Sept. 10, 1972, a terrorist attack happened at the Olympics in Munich, West Germany. A hostage crisis simmered and 11 Israeli athletes were killed.

American runner Frank Shorter and his teammates debated whether to run after the attack but decided to push forward. Shorter went on to win the gold, becoming the first American winner of that event in over 60 years.

Reporter Alex Ashlock met with Shorter, as he reflects on that day.

