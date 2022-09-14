Inside Europe's energy crisis

Russia has cut off energy supplies to Europe.

It’s causing a crisis. Household heating bills in the U.K. could triple. How long can Europe hold on?

Today, On Point: Europeans facing “energy poverty.” Will it weaken their resolve to support Ukraine, or could it be the reckoning needed to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas?

Guests

Suriya Jayanti, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center

Former US diplomat, including a tour as energy chief at U.S. Embassy, Kyiv (2018-2020)

Tim McPhie, European Commission’s Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy. (@TimMcPhieEU)

Also Featured

Chris Curtis, head of political polling at Opinium Research in London, U.K. (@chriscurtis94)

