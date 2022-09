Time flies by when you're enjoying yourself. Host Fiona Ritchie has produced 2050 hours of radio shows in her journey with The Thistle & Shamrock. Tune in for music and memories from across the decades. Featured artists include The Chieftains, Enya, Dougie Maclean, and Garefowl.

