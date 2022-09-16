© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka on the relationship between British monarchy and his homeland Nigeria

Published September 16, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT
Professor Wole Soyinka speaks onstage during UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors David Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown Headline UN Summit To Demand Rights For Every Child On World Children's Day 2019 on Nov. 20, 2019 in New York City. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UNICEF)
Professor Wole Soyinka speaks onstage during UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors David Beckham and Millie Bobby Brown Headline UN Summit To Demand Rights For Every Child On World Children's Day 2019 on Nov. 20, 2019 in New York City. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UNICEF)

Acclaimed Nigerian author and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has lectured and traveled all over the world. We caught up with him on a recent visit to the United States. The writer spoke to us about the relationship between the British Monarchy and his homeland of Nigeria, and the legacy of colonialism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Load More