Wolves and beavers may be the key to restoring ecosystems in the American West

In a recent study in the journal Bioscience, ecologists and wildlife biologists focus on what they call the Western Rewilding Network — 500,000 acres of federal public lands across 11 Western states.

The plan is a response to the Biden Administration’s call to conserve 30% of American lands and waters by 2030, and it calls for restoring ecosystems and biodiversity in the American West by reducing grazing livestock on public lands and reintroducing wolves and beavers.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to George Wuerthner, one of the study’s authors, who is an ecologist and executive director of Public Lands Media.

