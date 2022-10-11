© 2022 90.5 WESA
An initiative to provide nonpartisan, independent elections journalism for southwestern Pennsylvania.

Here are your sample ballots for Allegheny, Butler, Washington and other southwestern Pa. counties

90.5 WESA | By Patrick Doyle
Published October 11, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT
ballot.jpg
Sarah Kovash
/
90.5 WESA

If you're planning to vote in person on election day (Tuesday, Nov. 8), it can be helpful to pull up a sample ballot in advance so you can research candidates.

Many Pennsylvania counties have already posted sample ballots, which we've linked below; when missing, we've linked directly to the county election office.

You can also find sample ballots at the League of Women Voters website.

Once you've determined the races you'll be voting on, you can learn more about the candidates and their campaigns at the WESA Voter Guide.

We provide deep dives on 30 key races, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress (including the 12th, 16th, and 17th districts), as well as the vital — but often overlooked — state legislature.

More elections resources:

