© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Larry Klein produces tribute album to long-time friend Leonard Cohen

Published October 19, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Larry Klein in the studio to produce the album. (Courtesy of Universal Music Group)
Larry Klein in the studio to produce the album. (Courtesy of Universal Music Group)

This month, Blue Note Records released an album of Leonard Cohen songs sung by top artists such as Norah Jones, Peter Gabriel, Bill Frisell and Mavis Staples. The album is produced by Grammy-Award winner Larry Klein — a long-time close friend of Cohen.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins spoke with Klein about the songs and the inspiration for the album.

“Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen” cover. (Courtesy of Universal Music Group)

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Voter Guide Square Logo.png
WESA Voter Guide
What's at stake and candidate profiles for statewide races and competitive elections in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Learn More

Load More