Sunday Puzzle: Laundry Day Challenge

On-air challenge: Every answer is an anagram of an article of apparel.

Ex. BORE --> ROBE

1. TACO

2. PACE

3. WONG

4. GOAT

5. WALSH

6. CUT-IN

7. OBELUS

8. X'ED OUT

9. THIRST (hyph.)

10. ROUSTERS

11. UNGREASED



Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from David Wagner, of Atlanta, Ga. Think of a common phrase in the form "___ of my ___." The word that goes in the first blank is the name of a well-known company. And the word that goes in the second blank sounds like part of the names of many of that company's products. What phrase is it?

Challenge answer: "Apple of my eye" (Apple, i)

Winner: Virginia Macali of Columbus, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Simeon Seigel, of Brooklyn. Name a punctuation mark found on a computer keyboard. Somewhere inside this insert a word for what this punctuation mark may be part of or what it may represent. The result will be a 10-letter word associated with painting. What words are these?

