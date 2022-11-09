© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Claudia Grisales
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
election results primary
Election results for Pa. governor, Senate, and U.S. House races
Election night results for Pennsylvania governor (Doug Mastriano vs. Josh Shapiro), the U.S. Senate race (John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz), and congressional races, as well as elections for Pennsylvania State Senate and State House.

Load More