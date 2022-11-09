Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Election night results for Pennsylvania governor (Doug Mastriano vs. Josh Shapiro), the U.S. Senate race (John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz), and congressional races, as well as elections for Pennsylvania State Senate and State House.