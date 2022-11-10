© 2022 90.5 WESA
Nicole arrived in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane

By Steve Inskeep,
Greg Allen
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST

On Florida's East coast, Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning south of Vero Beach with 75-mile per hour winds. It has now been downgraded to tropical storm.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast.
