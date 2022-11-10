Nicole arrived in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Election night results for Pennsylvania governor (Doug Mastriano vs. Josh Shapiro), the U.S. Senate race (John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz), and congressional races, as well as elections for Pennsylvania State Senate and State House.