© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Struggle for gender equality in Iran began generations before the latest protests

By Rund Abdelfatah,
Ramtin Arablouei
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST

In light of the ongoing protests in Iran, NPR history podcast Throughline explores Iranian women's long history of political activism.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rund Abdelfatah
Rund Abdelfatah is the co-host and producer of Throughline, a podcast that explores the history of current events. In that role, she's responsible for all aspects of the podcast's production, including development of episode concepts, interviewing guests, and sound design.
See stories by Rund Abdelfatah
Ramtin Arablouei
Ramtin Arablouei is co-host and co-producer of NPR's podcast Throughline, a show that explores history through creative, immersive storytelling designed to reintroduce history to new audiences.
See stories by Ramtin Arablouei
election results primary
Election results for Pa. governor, Senate, and U.S. House races
Election night results for Pennsylvania governor (Doug Mastriano vs. Josh Shapiro), the U.S. Senate race (John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz), and congressional races, as well as elections for Pennsylvania State Senate and State House.

Load More