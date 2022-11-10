Workers at HarperCollins Publishers begin strike

Union members at HarperCollins, one of the largest publishers in the country, started an indefinite strike today. Workers and supporters gathered outside the company's New York City offices this morning to make their demands.

The action comes after a drawn out negotiation process, with workers asking for higher wages, stronger commitments to diversifying staff and better family leave. The approximately 250 unionized workers are represented by UAW 2110, and include people in design, marketing, publicity and sales. These employees have been working without a contract since April.

"What we're asking for is a fair wage," said Stephanie Guerdan, associate editor at HarperCollins Children's Books and shop steward at the HarperCollins Union.

In the months leading up to the strike, the messaging from the workers has centered on meager pay while the company reported record profits in 2021. According to a recent statement, the average salary for HarperCollins employees is $55,000. The minimum salary is $45,000.

"None of that is an amount you can live on in New York City," said Guerdan who added that the company is insisting that employees should be able to commute into the Manhattan offices at least one day a week.

HarperCollins, which is owned by News Corp, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The striking workers are asking authors, agents and freelancers to withhold any new business with the company – but to continue to work on any existing agreements or contracts.

A number of authors and booksellers have pledged their support for the strike on Twitter, including Elise Bryant, who wrote "As a HarperCollins author (and former teacher union member), I stand in solidarity with the @hcpunion. There are so many brilliant people who work so hard to make our books happen, and they deserve a fair contract and living wage."

