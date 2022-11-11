© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boldy James, 'Jam Master J'

By Sheldon Pearce
Published November 11, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST

Rap is youth culture, but, in recent years, older rappers have carved out more and more space to tell the stories of middle-age. 40-year-old Detroit rapper Boldy James has taken it a step further: he has really found his voice in maturity, acclimating to a composed persona, first as an original signee of Nas' Mass Appeal records and recently as a member of the indie stable Griselda. His songs bear the wariness that comes with experience and the poise that comes from a hard-scrabble life navigating obstacles.

James, always prolific, has been particularly productive since 2020, releasing his best music across nine projects, and his streak continues with the Futurewave-produced Mr. Ten08. The standout, "Jam Master J," is full of his patented roiling flows but it is the imagery that elevates them: a plate that looks like shaving cream on a straight razor, a cup of lean so noxious it should bear the health hazard symbol, a lost rap icon as an avatar for achieving greatness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Music News from NPR
Sheldon Pearce
election results primary
Election results for Pa. governor, Senate, and U.S. House races
Election results for Pennsylvania governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State Senate and State House.

Load More