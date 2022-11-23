© 2022 90.5 WESA
Kindergarten teachers observe speech and physical delays in young students

Published November 23, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy. (David Goldman/AP)
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy. (David Goldman/AP)

During the first years of the pandemic, young children missed out on a lot of activities that typically would lead them to develop social and other skills. Kindergarten teachers are seeing delays in their students, from physical to speech challenges. So the teachers are making changes to how they teach.

North Country Public Radio’s Amy Feiereisel reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

