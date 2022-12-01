Essential trust: How healthy skepticism builds trust

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Trust is essential for survival, for relationships, for a civilized society. But trust needs an unexpected ally.

“If you think of trust as an attitude, wherein we’re willing to become vulnerable in relation to other people, skepticism is the backstop,” Sandy Goldberg says. “It’s the thing that we can indulge in when we have concerns that maybe our trust is misplaced.”

Skepticism protects us from gullibility, and manipulation.

But what happens when your skepticism turns into cynicism, or outright disbelief?

Today, On Point: Trust – and the need for healthy skepticism. It’s episode four of our special series Essential trust.

Guests

Sanford “Sandy” Goldberg, he teaches philosophy at Northwestern University and the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Julia Jordan-Zachery, chair of women, gender, and sexuality studies at Wake Forest University. President of the Association for Ethnic Studies. Author of Shadow Bodies and the forthcoming Black Women and da ’Rona. (@Dr_JZ)

Show Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: On November 20, 1983, ABC aired a prime time made for TV movie. It was called “The Day After.”

More than 100 million Americans watched it that night. Two-thirds of the total viewing audience in 1983, scared out of their socks by imagined scenes of U.S.-Soviet Nuclear Armageddon blazing on their TVs.

Grotesque mushroom clouds bloomed on screens across the country. Low-fi 80s special effects of irradiated human skeletons flash by. They’re cut together with real scenes of buildings getting instantly incinerated and obliterated by actual US atomic tests from the 40s and 50s. Actor Jason Robards, playing a Kansas doctor, scrambles for his life.

He’s near death by the end. Almost everyone is.

“The Day After” was a major television event. While it did not change history — it was a perfectly timed cultural indicator, whose massive audience included one man, privileged enough to get a sneak preview of the film more than a month before it was broadcast.

On Monday, October 10, 1983, President Ronald Reagan wrote in his diary:

“In the morning at Camp [David], I ran the tape of the movie ABC is running … called “the Day after”… It’s very effective and left me greatly depressed.”

On November 18th, two days before the film hit network TV, Reagan wrote about receiving a military briefing in the Situation Room about the U.S. military’s plan in the event of a real nuclear attack.

“It was a scenario for a sequence of events that could lead to the end of civilization,” Reagan wrote in his diary. “The sequence of events in the briefing paralleled those in the ABC movie. Yet there were still some people at the Pentagon who claimed a nuclear war was ‘winnable.'”

Not that Reagan was working to mothball America’s entire nuclear arsenal. This, after all, was the president who brought about one of the most dramatic military buildups in US history. And above all, he was a canny politician.

In that same November 18th diary entry, Reagan also wrote that Secretary of State George Schultz would go on ABC with Ted Koppel right after the movie’s broadcast. “We know it’s ‘anti-nuke’ propaganda,” Reagan wrote, “But we’re going to take it over and say it shows why we must keep on doing what we’re doing.”

Which is exactly what Schultz did.

However, Reagan, and his counterpart, then Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev, were about to enter a series of closed-door meetings to discuss nuclear arms control.

So in January 1984, a couple of months after “The Day After” aired, Reagan called Russian historian Suzanne Massie to the White House. The President who’d openly referred to the Soviets as “The Evil Empire” had read Massie’s book, “Land of the Firebird: The Beauty of Old Russia.” Reagan wanted to know more.

Suzanne Massie ended up advising the President for more than four years.

In 2014, Suzanne Massie told the public radio program “The World” about one particularly fateful 1986 meeting that took place just before Reagan was to meet Gorbachev for a critically important arms control summit in Iceland.

Trust but verify.

In December 1987, Reagan made the phrase public and instantly iconic, when he and Gorbachev signed the historic Intermediate Range Nuclear Weapons Treaty.

You can’t quite hear it, but at the end there, Reagan goes a bit off mic as he turns and smiles at Gorbachev, and says “I like it.”

And so did the American people.

Because from that moment forward, “Trust but verify” — originally a Russian maxim — became the modern American aphorism for the importance of skepticism.

This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Today, it’s episode four of our special series: “Essential trust.” Now, “trust but verify” is a politically palatable version of skepticism.

But skepticism’s purist definition is to doubt the truth of something, or philosophically to even believe that certain forms of knowledge are impossible. So what would you say if we argued that healthy skepticism is an important, if unexpected, necessary counterpart to trust? We’re going to turn that question now to Sandy Goldberg. He’s a professor of philosophy at Northwestern University, joins us from Chicago. Professor Goldberg, welcome to End Point.

SANDY GOLDBERG: It’s great to be with you today. Thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: And also with us is Jack Beatty, On Point’s news analyst.

JACK BEATTY: Hello, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: So are you still trusting but verifying Jack?

BEATTY: I’m taking aboard that Russian pronunciation. The president sounded convincing.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, tell us a little bit more about that moment in history, because when you and I had been discussing this hour Jack, that trust but verify phrase immediately jumped to my mind is like the perfect example of how skepticism comes into play in global politics.

BEATTY: I mean, people, historians think that Reagan loved the phrase because it was a reassurance to his right wing. That, yes, we would enter into an arms control agreement about nuclear arms in Europe, but we would be very careful to verify it. And even in the 1988 campaign, I think Jack Kemp and other candidates were against this treaty because they didn’t think the verification regime was severe enough. So Reagan was making a very deft domestic political move there.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, so, Professor Goldberg, let me turn to you. Is this not a good example of how a certain caution against gullibility is? One of the reasons why skepticism is an important counterpart to trust?

GOLDBERG: I think it’s a fabulous example. It’s really lovely in many ways. One might doubt whether Reagan really was trusting, but the phrase itself is a lovely one, and it’s a good example of how we can try to combine attitudes of trust with attitudes of skepticism, and they do indeed go together.

CHAKRABARTI: So then how would you define skepticism, first of all, in these broad, let’s call it political terms, and then we’ll get down to the individual level.

GOLDBERG: Well, skepticism as it’s used in ordinary, everyday speech, I would describe as an attitude where you’re not really easily convinced by anything. You refrain from judging. You have high standards of judgment. That’s typically what we mean when we talk about somebody is skeptical, that we mean something about their personality. In philosophy, it’s slightly different. Skepticism actually is if not a school of thought. It’s certainly a doctrine that many people have endorsed or have tried to argue against. And that’s where issues of doubt come in and issues of the impossibility of knowledge come in.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So tell me a little bit more, because I did mention that that radical philosophical strayed a little bit earlier.

GOLDBERG: Right. So it goes back at least in the Western philosophical tradition. It goes back at least to the ancient Greeks, probably even before Socrates and Plato. But the really best early example we have of this is Socrates and Plato, where Socrates is told by the Oracle at Delphi that he is the wisest person alive, and he himself was very, if you like, doubtful that was true.

And so he committed to trying to examine all of his beliefs and all of the beliefs of his fellows in order to determine whether, in fact, the Oracle statement was true. This gave rise to the idea, at least in the Western philosophical tradition, that we have something like an intellectual obligation to examine our beliefs.

And those who examine our beliefs and find them wanting actually are those that we would describe in philosophy as skeptics and those who think that perhaps not only are the actual beliefs that we have now wanting, but any beliefs we could possibly have will not meet with our appropriate standards. Those would be the real skeptics of the day.

