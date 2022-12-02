© 2022 90.5 WESA
Deshaun Watson back on the NFL field this Sunday

Published December 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

This weekend, one of the NFL’s most controversial players will step back onto the field.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not played for two years, due to dozens of sexual misconduct allegations. As punishment, the league only suspended Watson for eleven games, which many sexual assault advocates say is not enough.

Lindsay Jones, The Ringer’s senior NFL editor,  joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson to remind us of the story and what to expect this weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

