Among many Native American communities, their languages are in danger

By Michel Martin
Published December 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Chuck Hoskin Jr., Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, about the importance of preserving Native languages.

Michel Martin
