© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured the hearts of millions of followers on TikTok, has died

Published December 5, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)
Noodle the pug, a prophet and TikTok sensation. (Courtesy)

Noodle charmed the world with a tongue that stuck out of his mouth and most of all, how he started the day. Was it going to be a “bones” or a “no bones” day? His owner, Jonathan Graziano, says Noodle died in his arms on Friday.

Graziano thanked people for loving Noodle — and is encouraging dog owners to honor Noodle by giving their dog a cheese ball. We revisit our conversation with Graziano from last year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA Survey 300x600.png
Be Heard! WESA Audience Survey
WESA invites you to participate in an audience survey. We’re interested in how you use WESA and what you think of our services. Your responses will help us shape what you hear and read from WESA in the year to come. This is an anonymous survey; it takes about seven minutes to complete and there are several opportunities to provide comments and suggestions. You can take the survey through Tuesday 12/6.
Take Survey

Load More