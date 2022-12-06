© 2022 90.5 WESA
2 senators have hammered out an immigration deal, but its future is uncertain

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Gaby Pacheco — one of the original Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA, recipients — about an emerging deal between Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Thom Tillis to establish a pathway to citizenship for young immigrants known as “Dreamers” while also providing more resources for border enforcement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

