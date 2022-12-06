© 2022 90.5 WESA
Cimafunk on his Afro-Cuban roots, funk influence and band built on connection

By Felix Contreras
Published December 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST

One of the most significant things I learned in speaking with the musician Cimafunk at NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration was about his recognition of and allegiance to his Afro-Cuban culture. During our conversation, he explains the origins of his stage name and how it reflects the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

We also discuss how two strands of the African diaspora are joined every time he takes the stage. After listening to this conversation, I hope you'll understand more about what makes his music so exhilarating.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
