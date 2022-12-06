© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Floating wind farms off California to create more renewable energy sources

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

In California on Tuesday, dozens of energy companies are bidding for the right to build and operate floating wind farms off the coast of Morro Bay. Floating wind farms are a first in the United States. This ambitious project is part of California’s effort to create more renewable sources of energy.

David Hochschild is the chair of the California Energy Commission and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA Survey 300x600.png
Be Heard! WESA Audience Survey
WESA invites you to participate in an audience survey. We’re interested in how you use WESA and what you think of our services. Your responses will help us shape what you hear and read from WESA in the year to come. This is an anonymous survey; it takes about seven minutes to complete and there are several opportunities to provide comments and suggestions. You can take the survey through Tuesday 12/6.
Take Survey

Load More