Residents enter third day without power after attack on North Carolina power grid

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

The suspected attack on electrical substations that left at least 34,000 people in Moore County, North Carolina without power is raising questions about the vulnerability of electricity infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Christopher Krebs, partner at the Krebs Stamos Group and former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

