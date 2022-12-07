© 2022 90.5 WESA
Far-right extremists arrested for plotting a coup to overthrow German government

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

On Wednesday, German police say they have arrested 25 extremists suspected of plotting a coup to overthrow the government. The group includes members of the far-right Reichsbürger movement, known for its violent racist and antisemitic views.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with the Washington Post’s Berlin bureau chief Loveday Morris.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

