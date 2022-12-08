© 2022 90.5 WESA
Brittney Griner has been freed in a prisoner swap

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published December 8, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST
US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022.
US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022.

This morning, President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner

She was released earlier today after being held for 10 months. The president agreed to a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” 

Speaking alongside the president at the White House, Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said she’d continue to work hardfor the release of other Americans held abroad.

