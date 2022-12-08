© 2022 90.5 WESA
Japan may acquire offensive weapons as U.S. seeks to counter Chinese influence in Asia

Published December 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

Pacifism is written into Japan’s Constitution. But its government has been pushing against that policy, and may authorize new weapon acquisitions as soon as this month. Meanwhile, the U.S. is renewing its emphasis on Asian alliances to counter China’s influence in the region.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from NPR’s Anthony Kuhn in Tokyo.

