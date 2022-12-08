© 2022 90.5 WESA
The results of a 4-day work week study are promising

Published December 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

Good news for one and all: We might be one step closer to implementing a four-day workweek. Data from a pilot program trial with 33 companies and 900 workers, mainly across the U.S. and Ireland, shows that a four-day workweek can be successful for both employers and workers.

Boston College professor Juliet Schor, the lead researcher on this trial, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

