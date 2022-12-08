© 2022 90.5 WESA
The World Cup quarter-finals are this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Published December 8, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

The Soccer World Cup quarter-finals are this weekend. All four games are expected to be close affairs. Many of the sport’s biggest stars — including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — are still in the tournament and just two games away from the final.

NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong from Doha, Qatar, for a debrief on the last round of games and what to expect this weekend.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

