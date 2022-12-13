© 2022 90.5 WESA
Cars that pollute the most stay popular despite automakers' push for energy-efficient vehicles

Published December 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

While the push for energy-efficient vehicles is growing stronger, it appears less efficient models have stayed popular. A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency found that people continued to buy less-efficient trucks and SUVs through 2021 in spite of a push for low CO2 options.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” podcast, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for a look at what’s going on in our car industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

