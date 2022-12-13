© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The best books of 2022

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published December 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST
Antique books line the shelves at Maggs Bros antiquarian booksellers in London.
Antique books line the shelves at Maggs Bros antiquarian booksellers in London.

A wrenching coming-of-age novel about a forbidden romance between two men with religious differences.

A memoir about a woman who leaves her marriage because of bad sex.

A poetry collection about grief, pop singers, and being alive at the end of the world.

What do these have in common? They’re some of the titles featured in NPR’s “Books We Love” interactive reading guide for 2022.

The end of the year is a fertile time for reflection, to look back on where we’ve been. The books we’ve read and loved in a year can tell us all kinds of things—what we’ve learned, how we’ve felt, and how we were changed when the story was over.

We round up some of the best books of the year and more.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now

Load More