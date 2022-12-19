© 2022 90.5 WESA
Argentina defeats France in World Cup final thriller

Published December 19, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the world cup trophy following his sides victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Argentina is the 2022 World Cup champion. They raise the trophy for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South American nation a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out after a chaotic game ended 3-3 after extra time. Lionel Messi scored twice. Ángel Di María netted for the Argentines, while France’s Kylian Mbappé scored three goals.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s sports editor Andrea Canales joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to unpack the breathless game and look back on the tournament.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

