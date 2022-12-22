Mass layoffs are being announced by companies. If these continue, will you be ready?

Dozens of companies have announced mass layoffs this year and there might be more still to come in 2023. Are you in a job or industry that's at risk of being cut? Do you have questions or concerns about how best to prepare for the possibility of a layoff and a looming recession? NPR wants to hear from you.

Fill out the form below and someone may be in contact with you for an upcoming story, or part of your submission may be featured online or on the radio.

