© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) during his address the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) during his address the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. this week to address a special joint session of Congress asking for continued support in his country’s war against Russia.

Governments across the country are moving to ban TikTok from state and municipal devices. Congress could move to institute a federal ban on devices for its employees. A separate federal bill would ban the app from any device owned by a U.S. citizen.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved to ban women from attending universities. The highest level of education a woman may now achieve in the country is the equivalent of 6th grade.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now

Load More