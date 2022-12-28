© 2022 90.5 WESA
'The Korean Vegan' Joanne Lee Molinaro talks food, family and TikTok

Published December 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST

For the full story and recipes, click here.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s conversation with Joanne Lee Molinaro, whose “Korean Vegan” videos have won her a wide following on social media.

Her debut cookbook “The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen” won a James Beard award for Best Vegetable-Focused Cookbook. This interview first aired in June.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

