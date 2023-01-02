© 2023 90.5 WESA
Antibiotics shortage has doctors and families of children with sickle cell disease worried

Published January 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

The Food and Drug Administration has reported shortages of amoxicillin, an antibiotic used for strep throat and ear infections.

Penicillin is not on the government shortage list but there are reports that the common antibiotic is getting more difficult to find across the country. And that worries doctors and families of children with sickle cell disease who use penicillin to ward off serious infections.

Farah Yousry of WFYI and Side Effects Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

