© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California

Published January 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
Vehicles are stranded along Interstate 80 at the Nevada State line and Colfax, Calif. (California Highway Patrol Truckee/AP)
Vehicles are stranded along Interstate 80 at the Nevada State line and Colfax, Calif. (California Highway Patrol Truckee/AP)

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.

This latest storm comes after another recent storm and a second earthquake in the area in a matter of weeks. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes reports from on the ground.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More