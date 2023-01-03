© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

China's possibly irreplaceable role in manufacturing

Published January 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

China’s central role in the world of manufacturing has grown over the recent decades, but now many companies and consumers are pushing back on that reliance. However, cutting away from China’s supply chain role is easier said than done. One company discovering this is Apple, but others are also learning that they must tread a thin line.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” discusses the challenging position some tech companies are finding themselves in with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More