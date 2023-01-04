© 2023 90.5 WESA
As Major League Cricket kicks off in the U.S., fans are already primed in California's Bay Area

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST
The San Ramon Cricket Association Under-11 team faces off against California Cricket Academy Under-11 during a cricket match in Pleasanton on Nov. 26, 2022. (Aryk Copley/KQED)
A new professional cricket league is starting its inaugural season in the U.S. this year. Six teams from major cities will begin to play in the summer for a three-week season.

The sport has many fans in California — particularly supporters with ties to South Asian countries like India where cricket has long been popular.

Holly J. McDede of KQED reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

