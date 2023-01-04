© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress shows bipartisan support to replace symbol of infrastructure disrepair in Kentucky 

Published January 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Kentucky historian and author Sherman Cahal, who writes for Bridge and Tunnels, about the long and problematic history of the Brent Spence Bridge. Built in 1963, the bridge spans the Ohio River.

On Wednesday, President Biden, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican and Democratic leaders will all gather there to tout how recently-passed infrastructure will help pay to replace the aging and overused Brent Spence bridge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More