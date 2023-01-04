© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health experts dissatisfied with CDC pandemic response forms 'The People's CDC'

Published January 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
A sign at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ron Harris/AP)
Since the early days of the pandemic, the American public has turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance on everything from mask-wearing to vaccines. But nearly three years later, a group of doctors and public health experts are dissatisfied with the CDC’s pandemic response, and they want to do something about it.

The group — which calls itself the People’s CDC — has criticized the government agency for lax restrictions and for creating the appearance the pandemic is over.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mindy Thompson Fullilove, a social psychiatrist at The New School. She’s also a members of the People’s CDC.

