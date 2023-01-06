© 2023 90.5 WESA
Kevin McCarthy steps closer to the speakership as some GOP holdouts flip

By Katherine Swartz
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy applauds in the House chamber on Friday.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy applauds in the House chamber on Friday.

Follow here for live updates.

In the biggest shift since the speaker nominations started, a total of 14 Republicans who previously voted against Kevin McCarthy backed the embattled Californian in a 12th vote.

It's the first time McCarthy has earned more votes than the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. But McCarthy appears still shy of the needed majority, earning 213 of the 431 votes cast in the latest round of voting.

These are the former holdouts who switched votes:

Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.

Michael Cloud, R-Texas

Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.

Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Mary Miller, R-Ill.

Ralph Norman, R-S.C.

Andrew Ogles, R-Tenn.

Scott Perry, R-Pa.

Chip Roy, R-Texas

Keith Self, R-Texas

Victoria Spartz, R-Ind.

All 14 had voted against McCarthy on every ballot (Spartz had been voting present). Donalds was the non-McCarthy Republican speaker nominee on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Katherine Swartz
Katherine Swartz is the Washington Desk and NPR Politics Podcast intern.
