A middle school teacher faces charges from alleged drug overdose in classroom

By Ayana Archie
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST

A teacher in New Jersey has been arrested after he allegedly overdosed on fentanyl in front of his middle school class, according to police.

Frank Thompson, 57, is being charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

On Nov. 29, 2022, the Westfield, N.J., police department received a report from the resource officer at Roosevelt Intermediate School that Thompson, an art teacher, was unconscious in a second floor classroom.

"Thompson was discovered and observed in distress by students and was actively being treated by a school nurse," the police said in a statement Friday.

The responding officer administered naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an overdose, for Thompson.

"The Westfield Police Department continues to prioritize its ongoing partnership with the Westfield Public School System to ensure it has the safety and security resources it needs on a daily basis," said Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

