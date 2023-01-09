© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Checking in on the riot in the Brazilian capital

Published January 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Just three days ago, we marked the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Now after years of looming threats, Brazil has had its own version of anti-democracy riots.

Supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, stormed government buildings in the Brazilian capital of Brasília on Sunday, to protest what they believe was a stolen election.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Gustavo Ribeiro, founder and editor-in-chief of The Brazilian Report, an English-language news service based in Sau Paulo, who has been covering the riots.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More