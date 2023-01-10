© 2023 90.5 WESA
Extreme heat and dehydration can lead to kidney disease, researchers say

Published January 10, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

The American Society of Nephrology warns that exposure to extreme heat and dehydration can lead to kidney disease and that this issue will only be worsened by climate change, all over the globe.

In Nepal, a large number of young men who worked abroad in extreme temperatures are returning home affected by kidney disease.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Gerry Shih, the Washington Post’s India bureau chief who investigated.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

