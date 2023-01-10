© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flash floods kill 14 in California as rain persists

Published January 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

At least 14 people are dead after torrential rain in California caused flash flooding across the state. The water is the result of the latest atmospheric river to slam the region and despite the ongoing devastation — and the rain shows no sign of letting up.

Dan Brekke, reporter and editor at member station KQED, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More