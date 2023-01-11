© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teens coping with aggression and agitation are the majority of repeat emergency room visitors

Published January 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST
Ambulances parked outside an emergency room. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Ambulances parked outside an emergency room. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Emergency room doctors have been seeing a disturbing trend in recent years: adolescents making repeat visits to the emergency room for behaviors ranging from agitation to aggression, generally caused by untreated and under-treated mental illness.

Now, a new study in JAMA Pediatrics confirms the observation, showing that teens suffering from these often-dangerous behaviors make up the largest group of repeat ER visitors, surpassing those with depression and suicidal tendencies.

Dr. Anna Cusing is a pediatric emergency doctor at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. She’s also the lead author of the JAMA study and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the issue and ways to help these families moving forward.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More