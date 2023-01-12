© 2023 90.5 WESA
Jeff Beck, known as a 'guitarist's guitarist,' dies at 78

By Felix Contreras
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST

Beck, one the most acclaimed guitarists in rock and roll history, died Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
