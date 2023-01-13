© 2023 90.5 WESA
Thousands of seniors just lost cell service

Published January 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Verizon’s shutdown of its 3G system incidentally disconnected Jitterbug phones for thousands of senior citizens without warning. An update on service happened Thursday, but there’s not currently a way to reconnect these phones, leaving a lot of elderly Americans without a way of contacting emergency services, friends, or family.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong checks in with Wall Street Journal reporter Will Feuer about what comes next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

